Mercy Clinic in Forest City re-opening after Labor Day
By KGLO News
|
Aug 24, 2018 @ 11:56 AM

FOREST CITY — Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa has announced their Mercy Family Clinic in Forest City will be re-opening soon.

The clinic was closed on June 25th due to water damage sustained in several patient care and supply areas after heavy rain hit the Forest City area. Mercy Clinic Manager Kathy McEnelly says repairs have been made to the flooring and walls to make it safe for patients.

McEnelly says they know it’s been an inconvenience for their patients and they appreciate their understanding as they made the repairs.

The clinic is slated to re-open on Tuesday September 4th. Patients wanting to make an appointment can call the Forest City Clinic at 641-585-2904.

