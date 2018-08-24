Men with BB guns lead to alert on ISU campus
By KGLO News
|
Aug 24, 2018 @ 11:58 AM

AMES — Iowa State University police say they took one man into custody after a report of men with guns near an apartment complex last night.

ISU police issued an alert around 10 last night of two armed men near a building in Fredrickson Court, with one of them possibly having a rifle. They issued another alert that there were four men and one had a handgun in his waist. They urged students to stay away as they searched the area.

They issued an “all clear” alert around 11:30 and said they had one man in custody and multiple B-B guns were recovered.

Police have not issued an update on the person’s name or if any charges have been filed.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Bowers’ sister testifies at murder trial Governor willing to discuss state system for verifying residency of workers Hubbell says now is not the time to talk about immigration issues surrounding Tibbetts murder Mercy Clinic in Forest City re-opening after Labor Day Medical examiner says Iowa student died from stab wounds DOT: alleged killer of Mollie Tibbetts did not have Iowa ID