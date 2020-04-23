      Weather Alert

Men plead not guilty to Newman breakin

Apr 23, 2020 @ 9:57am

MASON CITY — Two men accused of breaking into a Mason City school building last month have pleaded not guilty.

Police on March 20th investigated a burglary at the Newman Catholic schools where it was determined that about $17,000 in tools and educational equipment were missing. Surveillance equipment at the school showed two subjects entering the locked building and gathering several items from throughout the building, which were then loaded into a vehicle and driven away by the pair.

37-year-old Nathaniel Pope and 49-year-old Eric Francis of Mason City were both charged with first-degree theft, third-degree burglary and conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony. The men recently pleaded not guilty in Cerro Gordo County District Court.

The trial for Pope is scheduled to start on July 14th, while the trial for Francis is scheduled to start on August 11th.

