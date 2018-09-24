Men from Des Moines, Chicago arrested after theft from Mason City store
By KGLO News
Sep 24, 2018 @ 11:42 AM
MASON CITY — Two men have been arrested after a theft from a Mason City store early this morning.

Lt. Rich Jensen of the Mason City Police Department says officers were called to Fleet Farm at about 4:20 AM on the report of a theft in progress of a lawn mower valued at $1700 from the front of the store, with the suspects leaving the scene in a large moving van prior to officers arriving.

A Clear Lake police officer stopped the vehicle on Interstate 35. Jensen says two lawn mowers were located in the vehicle as well as a bolt cutter and what was believed to be methamphetamine.

44-year-old Calvin Lacey of Chicago and 54-year-old Charles Ross of Des Moines were both charged with second-degree theft and possession of a theft detection device. Ross also was charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Both have been booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail, Lacey being held on $6000 bond while Ross is being held on $7000 bond.

Jensen says the case is still under investigation and more charges are likely.

