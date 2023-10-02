Members past and present celebrate National 4-H Week

AMES — Head, heart, hands and health are the four principles on which 4-H was founded, and the organization devoted to helping youth develop skills they can use now and throughout their lives is celebrating its founding this week.

Emily Saveraid is executive director of the Iowa 4-H Foundation and she says the program has more than a century of history in our state and it’s still very much alive.“We reach about 120,000 young people throughout the state of Iowa, so that is both in 4-H clubs, it could be during some after school specialty clubs, special camps, all those types of things,” Saveraid says, “so lots of different ways for young people to interact with the 4-H program.”

Saveraid says many Iowa 4-H clubs are holding events to celebrate this week. “One special thing that the foundation hosts during National 4-H Week is Iowa 4-H Giving Day,” Saveraid says. “It’s an opportunity for alums and friends to give back to either their local 4-H program or a special area of the 4-H program that they were really passionate about.”

Saversaid says she’s excited about the future of the program in Iowa. “Really it’s about giving young people an opportunity to find that spark,” she says, “and to create places where young people can gather and feel safe and feel like they belong and can really explore those passions.”

Learn more by contacting your nearest county ISU Extension and Outreach office or by visiting: https://www.iowa4hfoundation.org/.