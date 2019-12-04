Meister is NIACC volleyball’s first-ever 1st Team All-American
MASON CITY — The North Iowa Area Community College volleyball program has its first-ever first-team All-American. Kennedy Meister, a 5-9 sophomore from Janesvile, was selected earlier today to the NJCAA Division II All-American team. Meister is the second NIACC player in school history to earn All-American honors, as Mindy Hunt was a second-team All-American in 1995. Meister led NIACC with 581 kills this season and also had 573 digs, 66 ace serves and 55 blocks. She’s the school’s all-time leader in kills with 989 and digs with 1146. Meister was instrumental in guiding NIACC to a 31-10 record and a berth in the Region XI-B title match.