Meeting tonight to discuss renovation, improvement plans for Clear Lake State Park
September 11, 2023 4:55AM CDT
CLEAR LAKE — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources tonight will be hosting an open house to discuss the renovation and improvement plans for Clear Lake State Park.
The DNR will share preliminary plans for renovations, including repairs to the lodge, upgrades to the campground infrastructure and improving accessibility.
The meeting will start at 6:30 at the Clear Lake State Park Lodge at 5999 South Shore Court. The public is invited to attend.