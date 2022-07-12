Meeting tomorrow night on future of State Highway 122 on Mason City’s west side
MASON CITY — The City of Mason City along with the Iowa Department of Transportation will be holding a public information meeting on Wednesday evening to discuss the proposed feasibility study on State Highway 122 between Winnebago Way and the western city limits in Mason City.
WHKS was hired by the city earlier this year to do a feasibility study on potential options for improving the highway. Among the options presented are keeping and upgrading traffic signals at the intersections they currently are at, or the installation of roundabouts at most of those intersections. With either option, the study calls for taking the median out and bringing the lanes closer together along with other improvements to sidewalks, trails and infrastructure.
Mayor Bill Schickel says whether the city decides on upgrading the signals or using roundabouts, the main thing is making upgrades to that corridor. “The main thing is a total upgrade of the highway out there. Improved pedestrian and bike access, beautification and things along those lines. So either route we would go there.”
Schickel says while the idea of roundabouts doesn’t initially appeal to him, he’s keeping an open mind. “I have to tell you, I’ve been a skeptic, because I think it’s a steep learning curve for people. The people who discussed this with us obviously had some persuasive information. Communities that have done this have seen a substantial reduction in traffic fatalities, 90% reduction in traffic fatalities, 70% reduction in injury crashes. Reduced road time travel, better pedestrian crossings, things along those lines, you only have to cross one lane of traffic and things like that.”
Schickel says improving the aesthetics of the western entry into Mason City is important. “In Mason City, we really care about beautification, we’re well known for our architecture and musical heritage, and we want to carry that to the west side of town, whether that be better lighting, tree planting, or other beautification methods, and better identification of our gateway coming into Mason City. That’s a major aspect of it.”
Wednesday evening’s meeting will be conducted using an open forum format with no formal presentation. The meeting will take place between 5:30 and 7:00 PM in the Mason City Room of the Public Library. Following this meeting, WHKS is scheduled to have a final plan drafted in September for council review, with the hopes of then taking it to the Iowa Transportation Commission in October.