Meeting set for Tuesday to discuss Plymouth Road storm water mitigation
MASON CITY — A public meeting will be held next Tuesday to discuss storm water mitigation that is being planned for the Plymouth Road neighborhood in northeastern Mason City.
City Engineer Mark Rahm says city staff and representatives from WHKS & Company will be present at the meeting to discuss the project and the project timeline, as well as to gather neighborhood comments and answer questions. “We’ll bring the neighborhood back in, kind of go over the plan, show them what we’re doing. We did follow the components of the report as far as the improvements are making it up in that area.”
Rahm says the city is continuing their efforts to look into storm water mitigation in the Eastbrooke area. “I have preliminary plans at this time, and from those, we would be ready to begin negotiations with a property owner on some property acquisition out there to complete that project.”
The Plymouth Road neighborhood meeting takes place at 5 o’clock Tuesday evening in the second floor conference room at City Hall.