Meeting on proposed SOO Green high voltage transmission line project postponed
MASON CITY — The Iowa Utilities Board has postponed public information meetings scheduled for Wednesday in Mason City and Charles City regarding the proposed SOO Green High-Voltage Direct Current Link transmission line project.
The proposed project would create an innovative new model for transmission development that will bury a state-of-the-art high-voltage direct current transmission line along existing transportation corridors.
SOO Green officials say that would reduce Midwest transmission constraints and deliver renewable energy to customers across the United States with significantly reduced visual and environmental impacts. The line would run from the Mason City area to Chicago.
The Iowa Utilities Board says they will try to hold those informational meetings during the week of April 20th