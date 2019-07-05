Meeting about Floyd interchange on Avenue of the Saints to be held later this month
By KGLO News
|
Jul 5, 2019 @ 11:38 AM

FLOYD — The Iowa Department of Transportation later this month will be holding a public information meeting to discuss the proposed interchange at the US 18-218 & State Highway 27 intersection in Floyd.

The meeting will be conducted utilizing an open forum format where DOT staff will be present to informally discuss the project, which is scheduled to begin in 2021.

The meeting will take place at the Floyd Community Center at 706 Fairfield Street in Floyd on Tuesday, July 16th, between 5:00 and 7:00 PM.

For more information about the meeting, you can contact the DOT’s District 2 office at 641-423-7584 or toll-free at 800-477-4368.

