Medical examiner says Iowa student died from stab wounds

BROOKLYN, Iowa (AP) — A medical examiner says the Iowa college student who was allegedly abducted by a stranger last month died from stab wounds.

Authorities announced Thursday that preliminary autopsy results show 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts was a homicide victim who died from “multiple sharp force injuries.”

State medical examiner Dennis Klein says that finding means a sharp-edged or pointed object such as a knife was used to attack Tibbetts.

He says his office will hire consultants, including forensic anthropologists, to analyze her remains and make additional findings.

The man charged with first-degree murder in Tibbetts’ death, Cristhian Bahena Rivera, allegedly led investigators to her body Tuesday in a cornfield near Brooklyn, Iowa.

Prosecutors allege Rivera abducted Tibbetts on July 18, killed her and disposed of her body in the secluded location.

Release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety