Medical examiner says Iowa student died from stab wounds
Aug 24, 2018

BROOKLYN, Iowa (AP) — A medical examiner says the Iowa college student who was allegedly abducted by a stranger last month died from stab wounds.

Authorities announced Thursday that preliminary autopsy results show 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts was a homicide victim who died from “multiple sharp force injuries.”

State medical examiner Dennis Klein says that finding means a sharp-edged or pointed object such as a knife was used to attack Tibbetts.

He says his office will hire consultants, including forensic anthropologists, to analyze her remains and make additional findings.

The man charged with first-degree murder in Tibbetts’ death, Cristhian Bahena Rivera, allegedly led investigators to her body Tuesday in a cornfield near Brooklyn, Iowa.

Prosecutors allege Rivera abducted Tibbetts on July 18, killed her and disposed of her body in the secluded location.

