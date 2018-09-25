Medical emergency causes man to crash pickup into tree in Mason City, later dies at hospital

MASON CITY — A man is dead after experiencing a medical emergency and crashing his pickup truck into a tree in Mason City on Monday morning.

The Mason City Police Department says they were called to the intersection of 4th and North Madison shortly after 8:30 AM. On arrival officers found that the driver of the truck was experiencing a medical emergency and was transported to Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa by ambulance where he later died as a result of the medical emergency he was having.

The name of the victim is being withheld at this time pending the notification of relatives. The accident remains under investigation.