McIntire man pleads not guilty to serious injury by vehicle
OSAGE — A Mitchell County man has pleaded not guilty to charges connected to a crash that seriously injured a Minnesota man.
The Iowa State Patrol says that 24-year-old Dylan Henaman of McIntire was driving at a high rate of speed and lost control on a curve of 430th Street near Quail Avenue on August 10th. The vehicle went into the north ditch, with it winding up on its roof in the Little Cedar River. Prosecutors claim Henaman was intoxicated at the time of the crash.
23-year-old Tyler Kiefer of Rochester was a passenger in the vehicle and sustained serious injuries.
Henaman pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to two counts of serious injury by vehicle. His trial is scheduled to start on February 26th in Mitchell County District Court.