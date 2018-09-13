McIntire man dead after tractor accident in Nebraska

MURRAY, NEBRASKA — A Mitchell County Iowa man has died in an accident involving a tractor in eastern Nebraska.

The Cass County Nebraska Sheriff’s Department says the accident happened on Tuesday evening about three miles southeast of Murray, or about 30 miles south of Omaha.

They say 61-year-old Richard Kruse of McIntire became pinned between a tractor tire and a machine he was trying to attach to the tractor.

The sheriff’s department says Kruse was dead when deputies and medics arrived at the scene.