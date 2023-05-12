KGLO News KGLO News Logo

McDonald’s Found Liable For Hot Chicken McNugget That Burned Girl

May 12, 2023 12:01PM CDT
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A jury in Florida says McDonald’s and a franchise holder are fault after a hot Chicken McNugget from a Happy Meal fell on a little girl’s leg and caused second-degree burns.

Thursday’s split decision found the franchise holder liable for negligence and failure to warn customers about the risk of hot food.

It found McDonald’s USA liable for failing to provide instructions for safe handling of the food.

The girl’s mother ordered Happy Meals from a drive-thru in 2019.

A nugget fell onto her 4-year-old daughter’s leg.

A second jury determine how much McDonald’s USA and franchise holder Upchurch Foods will have to pay the family.

