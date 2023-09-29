McCarthy’s Last-Ditch Plan To Keep The Government Open Collapses, Making Shutdown Almost Certain

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s last-ditch plan to keep the government temporarily open has collapsed.

Friday’s vote a day before the deadline makes a government shutdown almost certain.

The vote was 198-232, with 21 hard-right Republicans voting to sink the package.

The White House and Democrats called the Republican package with its steep spending cuts of up to 30% too extreme.

The bill included severe border security provisions demanded by the hard-right flank.

The bill would’ve kept government operations open through Oct. 31.

The Senate is working on its own bipartisan plan that is widely supported by both parties to continue funding at current levels.

The Senate plan is headed for votes this weekend.