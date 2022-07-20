Mayor: Mohawk Square not in great shape but there’s an opportunity to save the building (AUDIO)
MASON CITY — Mason City’s mayor says an initial report on the condition of Mohawk Square isn’t great, but he feels there’s still an opportunity to salvage the building.
The former Mason City High School building suffered a catastrophic roof failure after a heavy storm in May 2019, with the building then being declared unsafe and all the businesses and agencies located there having to be forced to find new quarters. The owners of the building have not shown a desire to repair the building, which has been open to the elements for the last three years. The City Council earlier this year approved providing a preservation opportunity for the city to have the building surveyed to see if it can be salvaged and developed.
Mayor Bill Schickel says he’s optimistic about the building’s future. “The bottom line is that the building is in bad shape because the roof collapsed and a lot of water leaked in there, so no surprise there. It will be very costly to renovate it. On the upside, it could provide a great opportunity for a lot of new residential development, housing development, possibly up to 90 units in that area. So we’re in contact with developers right now to see what the interest is.”
Schickel says at least the unknowns about the building’s status aren’t there any more and the city can move forward in seeing what can be done with the structure. “On the plus side, at least we know what we’ve got and what we’re dealing with. We can start looking to other sources for grants to help with this type of housing project. Affordable housing is something that’s being encouraged on the state level and we’re seeing if there’s any kind of assistance for something like that.”
Schickel says the city knows it’s an important historical building to the community and they want to try to do everything possible to save it. “Mohawk Square — a lot of people have great memories of that. It has a rich history in Mason City, and if we could save that building, it will be a wonderful thing.”
Schickel made his comments during the “Ask the Mayor” program earlier today on AM-1300 KGLO. Listen to the program via the audio player below