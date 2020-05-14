Mayor Crabb hopeful for 4th of July events in Clear Lake, but says safety comes first
CLEAR LAKE — While a number of events scheduled for this summer have either been cancelled or postponed to later in the year, Clear Lake’s mayor is hopeful that the community’s 4th of July celebration can still be held.
Nelson Crabb says it’s not only the Independence Day time that has a big impact but all the festivities held on the many weekends throughout the summer. “We would like every one of those activities that we are considering whether or not to hold to be held. That’s Clear Lake. I’ve said many times that events, accompanied by tourism, visitors if you will, that’s our engine. That’s what makes us go. I look at our Chamber of Commerce and the financial backing that they need and in many cases must have, would be voided if this summer, not entirely no, but a big chunk if the summer events aren’t held.”
Crabb says cancelling events would create a loss of tourism money coming into the community. “Look at up and down Main Street. Look at restaurants, those that are within Clear Lake, out there at the interstate intersection with State Highway 122, going around the lake, Ventura, all affected by a closure.”
Crabb says despite the potential loss of tourism money coming into the community, the city has to make the right decision for everyone’s safety. “We are responsible for the citizens of this community to keep them safe at what any reasonable cost we can afford, and we will certainly go to the Nth degree to make sure that that happens.”
Clear Lake events that have been cancelled or postponed include the Walleye Classic scheduled for this weekend and Thursdays on Main through June 11th. Crabb says a decision on the 4th of July festivities will be made sometime after June 1st.
Crabb made his comments earlier this week on the “Ask the Mayor” program on AM-1300 KGLO. Listen back to the full program via the audio player below.