May sentencing set for Mason City man accused of shooting an an occupied car

MASON CITY — The sentencing date has been scheduled for a Mason City man accused of shooting at an occupied car in November in southeastern Mason City.

Police were called on November 24th to the area of 8th and South Kentucky, where after investigating arrested 18-year-old Manuel Zamorano of Mason City. Zamorano was accused of firing four shots at either a car or at a person nearby. Nobody was struck by any of the bullets, which also did not hit the car. Zamorano while being arrested allegedly also spit on a police officer and an Iowa State Patrol trooper also received a cut to their hand.

Zamorano was originally charged with terrorism, two different counts of assault on a police officer, interference with official acts and possession of marijuana. Online court records indicate that Zamorano has pleaded guilty to an amended charge of intimidation with a dangerous weapon with the intent to injure or provoke fear.

Zamorano is scheduled to be sentenced on May 20th in Cerro Gordo County District Court. He was ordered by District Judge James Drew to be held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail without bond pending sentencing.