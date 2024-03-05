Mason City’s police chief to be guest of Congresswoman Hinson at State of the Union address Thursday

MASON CITY — Mason City’s police chief is headed to Washington DC to be the guest of Congresswoman Ashley Hinson at Thursday night’s State of the Union address.

Chief Jeff Brinkley in a written statement says he’s excited to join Hinson in Washington this week to highlight the devastating consequences of the White House’s policy decisions related to the border and the ways officers are working to keep Iowans safe. Brinkley says while Mason City is thousands of miles away from the southern border, the community is impacted with officers working diligently to protect Iowans from the influx of drugs coming across the border as well as other safety threats stemming from the border crisis.

Hinson says they’ll highlight the impacts of the border crisis and the tireless efforts of law enforcement to protect Iowans.

You can hear CBS Radio News coverage of the State of the Union address on Thursday night starting at 8 o’clock on AM-1300 KGLO.