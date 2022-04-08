Mason City’s police chief ask public to respond productively after shooting incidents this week
MASON CITY — Mason City’s police chief is asking the community to respond productively to the challenges of three shooting incidents this week.
The latest was last night shortly after 10 o’clock in the 600 block of 10th Northeast. Chief Jeff Brinkley says when officers arrived, they were able to identify a residence that had been struck by gunfire. No one was injured as a result of the shooting. Brinkley says officers located shell casings and other evidence, with the residence sustaining damage from being struck by several rounds that were fired from a handgun.
He says based on the information available at this time, Thursday night’s shooting does not appear to be related to two other shootings in Mason City earlier this week as police were called near the area of 9th and North Federal on Wednesday morning as well as Thursday morning to the West Side Manor Apartments in the 2400 block of South Taft.
Residents in the 600 block of 10th Northeast are being asked to review their home video systems for any unusual activity related to the shooting, and if they have any video to contact the Police Department at 641-421-3636.
Brinkley says while the events of the last three days are certainly cause for concern, he urges the community to respond productively. He says it’s an opportunity for leadership for parents, mentors, and those with information about these incidents to share it with law enforcement. Brinkley says it’s also a chance to model what responsible citizenship looks like for young people in the community.
He says our residents are co-producers of public safety with the Mason City Police Department. Brinkley says the department appreciates your support and cooperation as they look to hold accountable those who have been responsible for these incidents this week.