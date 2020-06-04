Mason City’s outdoor playgrounds, shelter houses reopening
MASON CITY — The playground areas in Mason City’s parks are opening back up after having been closed for a couple of months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Governor Reynolds announced last week that outdoor playgrounds could once again be used starting June 1st as part of her reopening plan for the state. Mason City’s Parks Board approved opening up the playgrounds during a special meeting last Friday.
Recreation Superintendent Brian Pauly says they’ve been preparing the playgrounds and shelter houses for use. “The delay of that allows staff actually go in and actually unwinterize all the shelter houses and post signs at all our playgrounds and our shelters saying that these are not disinfected on a regular basis so it is use at your own risk.”
Pauly reminds people that even though the playgrounds and shelter houses are opening up, you still need to use good coronavirus hygiene practices. “If you go use the playground or facilities, we strongly recommend following all public health guidelines on washing your hands, bringing disinfectants, definitely do not touch your face, and practice good hygiene when you use our parks.”
The Mason City Parks Department manages the city’s parks and trails on over 600 acres of city land.