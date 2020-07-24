Mason City’s Northwestern Steakhouse to receive key to the city later today
A photo of the Northwestern Steakhouse from the restaurant's Facebook page
MASON CITY — An icon of Mason City’s north side will be honored later this afternoon. The Northwestern Steakhouse is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, and Mayor Bill Schickel will be presenting a “key to the city” to the business.
He says, “That restaurant just has a great history, immigrant Greeks starting it, and the Papouchis family, Bill and Ann Papouchis, continuing that tradition today just shows that just the life and diversity of our community and just represents us so well to visitors from all over.”
Schickel says small, family-owned businesses like this are the lifeblood of the community. “Small businesses like the Northwestern Steakhouse employ more people in Mason City than all the businesses combined. Hats off to all of our small businesses during the pandemic that have been innovative.”
The key to the city presentation will take place at 2 o’clock this afternoon at the steakhouse, with face masks and social distancing being observed.