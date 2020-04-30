Mason City’s mayor talks about partial reopenings of City Hall & Library but says his proclamation on public gatherings stands
MASON CITY — Mason City mayor Bill Schickel says while some parts of city government are looking to open back up, his proclamation about public gatherings continues to be in effect.
He says, “Regarding the state easing some restrictions, my Mason City emergency proclamation of March 17th prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people on public property remains in effect in Mason City. Also, all of our current restrictions and guidelines on parks and play areas remain in effect in Mason City.”
Schickel says the Public Library is making plans to reopen. “Although no date has been set for it, the Mason City Public Library is working on plans for limited reopening under social distancing guidelines. Also, online programming is being increased at the library. Thank you to Mary Markwalter our librarian and the staff there. The library website is just a great source for ebooks, music, research and much more. Staff is also available at the library to answer your telephone calls. That number is 421-3668.”
Schickel says planning is also underway to allow public access to City Hall. “We’re also developing plans for a limited reopening of City Hall with social distance provisions. No date has been set for that yet. Staff is available at City Hall to answer your questions at 421-3601.”
Schickel says Southbridge Mall is also tentatively scheduled to reopen on Friday with social distancing provisions and limited hours being 11-to-6 Monday through Saturday and 12-to-5 on Sundays.