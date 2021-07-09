Mason City’s mayor says he fielded fewer complaints about fireworks this year
MASON CITY — As the sale of fireworks ended for the summer on Thursday, Mason City mayor Bill Schickel says the number of fireworks complaints he received over the last couple of weeks is down compared to previous years.
He says, “A lot less this year. I actually only received two complaints, which is way down from the previous year where portions of Mason City kind of almost seemed like a war zone with all the fireworks going off.”
Schickel believes compliance with the city’s fireworks ordinance was better, especially leading up to the legal times when fireworks could be detonated. “We only have two legal times when you can shoot them, 6:00-11:00 PM on July 3rd and July 4th, and people complied with that pretty well. I got two complaints like I said, for people actually shooting them during the legal time, because that was a nuisance in the neighborhood, I totally get that.”
State law says fireworks are legal to sell in Iowa from permanent structures between June 1st and July 8th and from tents and other temporary structures from June 13th through July 8th. Fireworks can also be sold for a short period of time around the New Year’s holiday. Laws regarding the detonation of fireworks are up to cities and counties.
Schickel made his comments on the “Ask the Mayor” program earlier this week on AM-1300 KGLO. Head to the audio player at the bottom of this story to listen back to the program, or tune in during the 9 o’clock hour Saturday morning on KGLO for a rebroadcast of the program.