Mason City’s mayor says despite pandemic, there were many positives for Mason City in 2020 (AUDIO)
MASON CITY — As 2020 winds down, Mason City’s mayor says despite the pandemic there were many positives for the city.
Bill Schickel says he was proud of the many people and local organizations that stepped up when the pandemic hit. “Here in Mason City about seven months ago when we had our first case of coronavirus, Metalcraft stepped up making face masks for Mercy Hospital. Other companies stepped up. Edith Blanchard from the MacNider Art Museum in Mason City along with some partners started making free face masks. We had the small business relief fund kick in. Church & Dwight offered a freezer to Mercy Hospital to help with the distribution of the vaccine. So I’m just really proud.”
Schickel says solar power projects implemented by the city and North Iowa Area Community College have been positives for the community. “NIACC has the largest solar array of community colleges in the country. The City of Mason City is going to be powering our multi-purpose arena, our wastewater treatment plant, our water treatment plant with solar, not only reducing our carbon footprint but reducing utility bills and the tax burden for the residents of Mason City.”
Schickel says he’s proud of the community partnerships that have been built as well as a number of projects that were completed in 2020. “Our churches, our teachers, our schools, our healthcare workers pitching in so well, and these things don’t include the obvious ones. All the infrastructure improvements. The flood mitigation. The nuisance abatement. All things like that have been accomplished in 2020 despite COVID.”
Schickel is preparing for the mayor’s annual “State of the City” address that will take place at the City Council meeting on January 5th.
Schickel made his comments on the “Ask the Mayor” program on AM-1300 KGLO earlier today. Listen back to the program by heading to the audio player below.