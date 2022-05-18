Mason City’s mayor presents “Key to the City” to cast & crew of “The Music Man”
Mayor Bill Schickel and his family in New York City
MASON CITY — Mason City’s mayor has just returned from a trip to New York City where he presented the “key to the city” to the cast and crew of the current Broadway production of Meredith Willson’s “The Music Man”.
Bill Schickel says he had a fabulous time along with his family and others from Mason City in representing the community. “My counterpart, Mayor George Shinn, played by Jefferson Mays, a Tony-award winning actor in his own right, I was able to present the key to him in a ceremony right before the show and extend an invitation to him and the rest of the cast to attend our Band Festival next year. I got a very warm welcome, and it just makes me so proud to be a Mason Citian and represent the people of Mason City, and now on the 120th anniversary of Meredith Willson to really be kicking off the Band Festival, is very very exciting.”
Schickel gave KGLO News a review of the musical. “It was beyond fantastic. Honestly, I’ve never been to a Broadway show before, but it was very…I mean…all the actors…it was exciting! It just made me proud to be from River City.”
“The Music Man” premiered on Broadway in December 1957 with 1375 performances before closing in April 1961. A 2000 Broadway revival ran for just under 700 performances starting in April 2000. The current Broadway revival began previews on December 20th and opened on February 10th and has received six Tony Award nominations, including “Best Revival of a Musical”.