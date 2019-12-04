Mason City’s mayor encourages residents to apply for city boards, commissions (AUDIO)
Mason City mayor Bill Schickel
MASON CITY — Mason City’s mayor is encouraging residents to consider serving on the city’s Active Living and Transportation Commission or any of the 20 other city boards and commissions.
Bill Schickel says the city is always looking for people to serve in these government roles. “Board chairman Doctor Steven Schurtz did mention last night they’re looking for an additional member or two on the Active Living and Transportation Commission. Those are appointments that I make, and so if you’re thinking ‘hey this might be a way that I’d like to get involved in the community, get involved in Mason City’, let me know. My phone number and email address is on the Mason City website at masoncity.net. Better yet you can go to masoncity.net, we have an online application for all of our boards and commissions. If that’s the kind of thing you’d be interested in, jump on there and fill it out, I’d love to talk with you.”
Schickel says they’re always looking for good people to serve on boards and commissions. “Our boards and commissions really do a lot of good stuff in Mason City, everything from the Library Board to the Mason City MacNider Art Museum Board, to that Cemetery Board, our Parks and Recreation Department, and Planning and Zoning Commission — a list really goes on and on. If any of these areas that I mentioned intrigue you at all, hey let me know, because we’re always looking. Citizen involvement in our local government is key and we have so many great partners this way that make Mason City just a fantastic community. If this is something you’d like to do, I’d love to talk with you.”
Schickel says it’s easy to apply through the city’s website. “How it works, you get out your phone or get on your computer, go to masoncity.net, and go to appointment to boards and commissions. Then it’s just a standard application and it lists on the bottom all of the 20-plus boards and commissions that are available. If there’s one there that would be of particular interest to you, you just put a check mark behind it.”
Schickel made his comments on today’s “Ask the Mayor” program on AM-1300 KGLO. Listen back to the program by clicking on the audio player below