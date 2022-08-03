Mason City’s mayor commends volunteers, RAGBRAI committee for job well done with last week’s event (AUDIO)
Riders coming into Mason City at the corner of 19th and South Taft on Wednesday afternoon
MASON CITY — Mason City’s mayor says he’s mainly heard positive reviews of the city’s overnight stop for the Des Moines Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa last week.
Bill Schickel says people are commending the great efforts of Mason City to be the Wednesday night stop. “I think especially the hospitality. People were just so impressed with all our ambassadors in their green shirts out and about and answering questions, and just showing people around Mason City. We’ve just got so many great things going on, it was just great to be able to show 20,000 guests a real good time, and let them know more about the real River City. It was just a fantastic experience all the way around.”
Schickel says hosting RAGBRAI is good for the Mason City economy. “I think it’s definitely a net positive. You looked around during that Wednesday when everybody got into town, the businesses were just doing a fantastic job, and a $3 million net positive impact to our local community. Sure there’s some expense and a lot of work, but what a fun time, what a great time. It was well worth it in my eyes for sure.”
Schickel says the outstanding effort by volunteers and the local RAGBRAI committee paid off with last week’s event. “We just had an army of volunteers, they were all over it, and just a great committee too. A shout-out to Aaron Burnett our city administrator and Lindsey James from Visit Mason City. She chaired the RAGBRAI committee. Also our law enforcement really stepped up. Our public safety people, the city staff and our crews, the great RAGBRAI committee, all the volunteers. The residents of Mason City too. There were residents hosting as many as 40 people. We had a couple of our friends at our house overnight. Just a great community time.”
During Tuesday night’s meeting of the City Council, Schickel presented a resolution of appreciation recognizing those who helped out on RAGBRAI.
Schickel made his comments during the “Ask the Mayor” program earlier today on AM-1300 KGLO. Listen back to the program via the audio player below