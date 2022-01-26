Mason City’s City Hall closing to public for 6-8 weeks starting on Monday for renovation project
MASON CITY — The City Hall building in Mason City will be closing to the public starting next Monday due to a security renovation project. The City Council back in August approved plans to renovate the reception area of the building and provide a controlled entry for security purposes.
During the closure that’s expected to last from six to eight weeks, all floors of the building will be closed to the public, and access to all departments in the facility will be available by appointment only. City staff will continue to provide services to the public electronically, by phone or mail, and by appointments made in advance. A department and staff list is available on the city’s website at masoncity.net.
The utility billing counter inside City Hall will be closed. Payments can be dropped in the drop box located just west of City Hall or in the slot in the City Hall building just east of the front doors; checks can be mailed to City Hall, or payments can be made online at masoncity.net.
Sanitation stickers will not be available to purchase at City Hall and instead will be available at area stores for purchase.
Bus passes will not be available for purchase until the building reopens, and Mason City Transit services will be free of charge during the closure.
For more information, head to the city’s website at masoncity.net.