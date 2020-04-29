Mason City’s city administrator says government continues to run as smooth as possible during pandemic (AUDIO)
MASON CITY — Despite having to restrict access to city buildings and altering the format of some meetings, city governments across north-central Iowa continue to operate as smoothly as feasible.
Mason City’s city administrator Aaron Burnett says they’ve implemented as many steps toward safety as possible. “We’ve tried to telework as many employees as possible to get them away from the buildings. I think that staying at home, it’s the message that we send out to the public is stay at home if you can, and I think from a city standpoint with employees we take the same approach. The safest place for that employee is to stay at their house and not be exposed to other people, but obviously that doesn’t work for most of the things that cities do. We have been happy that we’ve been able to get almost 15% of the workforce to a telework scenario, and that’s providing the best level of protection for those individuals.”
Burnett says other protocols have been put in place for those who aren’t working from home. “The rest of the positions we’ve tried to distance within buildings, provide personal protective equipment to those higher-risk positions. We now have Zoom meetings for almost everything. Even if we’re in the same building, we’ll have a Zoom meeting so we don’t have exposure from individual to individual. There’s also a lot of cleaning efforts, whether they are public spaces or just spaces for employees, we really want to make sure everything is cleaned.”
Burnett says when it comes to the city’s response to the pandemic, a lot of the costs will be covered by federal money. “On the cost side for the COVID response, we’re seeing some overtime, we’re seeing some increased purchases. Fortunately a majority of those will be covered by public assistance through FEMA, so that disaster recovery, that public assistance will help cover a lot of the local costs that we incurred in direct response to COVID.”
Burnett made his comments on the “Ask the Mayor” program on AM-1300 KGLO earlier today. Listen back to the program via the audio player below.