Mason City’s city administrator says city continues to adapt to pandemic, including potential financial impacts
MASON CITY — Mason City’s city administrator says city operations continue to adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Aaron Burnett says as the city moves into the next fiscal year, the city will have to plan for the financial impacts of the pandemic. “These budget decisions will need to be considered as certain revenues like Road Use Tax, Hotel/Motel Tax and Local Option Sales Tax are decreased and certain facilities and activities do not occur because of social distancing.”
Burnett says city departments are already considering the impacts, but more information will be gathered before any recommendations are made to the City Council. “Capital projects that depend on this funding have the potential of being postponed and some changes to services may be recommended should the pandemic continue for an extended time period. For now, the city will reallocate staff to ensure the highest level of productivity and refrain from hiring positions that are not needed with the current city services provided.”
Burnett says city staff has had to shift their normal activities in response to the pandemic. “Even small changes such as public notices and execution of public meetings in an electronic format are time consuming and this is only one example of modifications that have been necessary to ensure continuity of operations throughout the city. Another example is that departments were able to move just under 15% of city employees to some form of telework and provide the needed technology and support to facilitate that telework. Departments have also worked to protect the remainder of employees from exposure and reduce the potential for spread of COVID in the workplace.”
Burnett says the pandemic response in the city has been well coordinated with the Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health and MercyOne and subsequently the community is prepared for what response is needed in the future. Burnett made his comments during his monthly report to the City Council.