Mason City women charged with embezzling money from Burger King restaurants at Diamond Jo Casino
NORTHWOOD — Two Mason City women have been charged with embezzling money from a fast food restaurant in Worth County.
The Worth County Sheriff’s Department says they took a call this week from the director of operations for Burger King who wanted to report two employees who had embezzled about $15,000 from the Burger King restaurant inside the Diamond Jo Casino as well as at the Burger King located in the convenience store complex near the casino.
The Sheriff’s Department says a deputy interviewed both suspects, with both admitting to taking an undisclosed amount of money over a time frame of several months.
54-year-old Kristine Morrow was charged with first-degree theft while 41-year-old Angelina Hamilton was charged with second-degree theft. Both have made their initial appearance in court.