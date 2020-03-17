Mason City women accused of stealing money from fast food restaurant plead not guilty
NORTHWOOD — Two Mason City women charged with embezzling money from a fast food restaurant in Worth County have pleaded not guilty.
The Worth County Sheriff’s Department says they took a call in mid-January from the director of operations for Burger King who wanted to report two employees who had embezzled about $15,000 from the Burger King restaurant inside the Diamond Jo Casino as well as at the Burger King located in the convenience store complex near the casino.
The Sheriff’s Department says a deputy interviewed both suspects, with both allegedly admitting to taking an undisclosed amount of money over a time frame of several months.
54-year-old Kristine Morrow was charged with first-degree theft while 41-year-old Angelina Hamilton was charged with second-degree theft.
Both were due in court for their arraignment hearings on Monday but each filed written pleas of not guilty last week. Morrow is scheduled to stand trial on April 29th, while Hamilton’s trial is scheduled to start on June 10th.