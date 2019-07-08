Mason City woman’s sentencing in child endangerment case delayed until September

MASON CITY — The sentencing of a Mason City woman accused of child endangerment after allowing an infant to roll off a bed while she was intoxicated won’t happen until September.

Mason City police and paramedics at about 4 o’clock on the morning of January 5th responded to a medical call at a residence in the 1700 block of South Delaware involving a two-month-old.

Police say 36-year-old Lakesa Mitchell became intoxicated to the point where she wasn’t able to safely care for the child. They say the child rolled off the bed, onto the floor and was later found on the floor by the child’s mother.

The child was transported to the hospital by ambulance for evaluation. Police say a preliminary breath test showed Mitchell had a blood alcohol content of .214, over two-and-a-half times the legal limit for driving while intoxicated.

Mitchell originally pleaded not guilty, then changed her plea during a hearing on May 7th. She was scheduled to be sentenced on Monday in Cerro Gordo County District Court, but Judge Karen Salic approved a continuance until September 9th.