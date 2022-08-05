Mason City woman to plead guilty to taking over $2000 of benefits from local store

MASON CITY — A plea change hearing has been set for a Mason City woman accused of stealing over $2000 while working at a local store.

A criminal complaint accused 43-year-old Shanna Askildson of committing theft of property from Mills Fleet Farm by letting her family and friends not pay for property at the register and using her phone number for rewards when customers did not have their rewards accounts available so she could earn money toward property in the store. The complaint stated that Askildson did this between November 27th of last year and March 5th of this year with the intent to deprive the business of money and property having a total value of just under $2076.

Askildson was charged with second-degree theft, a Class D felony. Askildson was scheduled to have a pre-trial hearing in Cerro Gordo County District Court on Monday, but Judge Adam Sauer on Monday issued an order setting a plea change hearing for August 23rd.