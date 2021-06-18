Mason City woman struck by vehicle in store parking lot dies, more charges pending against Omaha man
MASON CITY — A woman struck by a vehicle in a Mason City store parking lot earlier this month has died and additional charges are now pending against the man accused of striking her.
Mason City police were called to the Mills Fleet Farm parking lot on the afternoon of June 8th on the report of a pedestrian/vehicle crash. The pedestrian, 62-year-old Dawn Merrick of Mason City, was transported to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center where she remained in critical condition.
Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley in a news release issued late Thursday afternoon says Merrick died on June 10th as a result of injuries sustained in the accident.
35-year-old Christopher Rathfon of Omaha was arrested at the time of the crash and charged with serious injury by vehicle, operating while intoxicated and reckless driving. Brinkley says additional charges are now pending in the case and the matter has been referred to the Cerro Gordo County Attorney’s office for prosecution.
The incident remains under investigation and anyone with further information is asked to contact the Mason City Police Department at 641-421-3636.