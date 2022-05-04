Mason City woman set to plead guilty to selling heroin-fentanyl mix to confidential informant
MASON CITY — A plea change hearing is set for one of two Mason City women accused of conspiring to sell a heroin-fentanyl mix to a confidential informant two years ago.
A criminal complaint was filed in Cerro Gordo County District Court on October 18th of last year accusing 33-year-old Alyssa Hudson of conspiring with 32-year-old Keisha Dunigan to deliver the drug mix to a person who was working under the direction of the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department on August 26th of 2020.
Hudson was arrested in March and originally pleaded not guilty to a Class C-level felony drug charge and was scheduled to be tried on May 17th, but court records show a plea change hearing has been scheduled for June 13th in Cerro Gordo County District Court.
Dunigan was also arrested in March in Polk County on three Class C-level felony drug charges and is scheduled to be tried on June 14th.