Mason City woman sentenced to seven years on federal meth dealing charge

MASON CITY — It’s seven years in prison for a Mason City woman who pleaded guilty to a federal methamphetamine dealing charge.

The US Attorney for the Northern District of Iowa’s office says 36-year-old Kari Peters was sentenced on Monday after pleading guilty back in August to distribution of methamphetamine. Peters admitted as part of a plea agreement to distributing methamphetamine around the Mason City area.

US District Court Chief Judge Leonard Strand on Monday sentenced Peters to 84 months in prison, to be followed by a four-year term of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.