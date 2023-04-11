KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Mason City woman sentenced to seven years on federal meth dealing charge

April 11, 2023 11:35AM CDT
Share
Mason City woman sentenced to seven years on federal meth dealing charge

MASON CITY — It’s seven years in prison for a Mason City woman who pleaded guilty to a federal methamphetamine dealing charge.

The US Attorney for the Northern District of Iowa’s office says 36-year-old Kari Peters was sentenced on Monday after pleading guilty back in August to distribution of methamphetamine. Peters admitted as part of a plea agreement to distributing methamphetamine around the Mason City area.

US District Court Chief Judge Leonard Strand on Monday sentenced Peters to 84 months in prison, to be followed by a four-year term of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

For the latest

Trending

1

Bill to require mandatory state prison sentence for felons caught with guns
2

Mason City man pleads not guilty to multiple arson, burglary charges
3

Iowa becomes 6th state with a data privacy law
4

Waverly man re-sentenced on Floyd County lascivious acts charge after Court of Appeals win
5

MercyOne North Iowa closing Hospice Care Facility