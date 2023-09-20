Mason City woman sentenced to probation for arson

MASON CITY — It’s a suspended sentence and probation for a Mason City woman accused of setting fire to a home when she knew people were inside.

25-year-old Kayli Bang was charged with first-degree arson, a Class B felony, after being accused of setting fire to a home in the 900 block of 16th Northeast on the morning of June 11th. A criminal complaint states that Bang set items on fire in a bedroom when she knew her mother and two others were in the home, then she tried to prevent a neighbor from putting the fire out.

Bang originally pleaded not guilty but entered into a plea agreement with prosecutors in late July, pleading guilty to second-degree arson, a Class C felony.

District Judge DeDra Schroeder on Tuesday sentenced Bang to a ten-year suspended sentence and five years probation.