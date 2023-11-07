Mason City woman sentenced to five years in prison for stabbing her wife

MASON CITY — A Mason City woman has been sentenced to five years in prison after stabbing her wife earlier this year.

A criminal complaint said 32-year-old Alexandra Polson stabbed a victim in the arm with a knife with the intent to cause serious injury sometime between August 9th and August 16th in the apartment complex at 305 5th Street Northwest. The complaint says the victim received medical treatment.

Polson recently pleaded guilty to willful injury, a Class D felony, and was sentenced by District Associate Judge Karen Kaufman Salic to a five-year prison term and was ordered to pay a $1,025 fine.