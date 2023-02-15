KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Mason City woman sentenced to 25 years in prison for Lake Mills burglaries

February 15, 2023 12:45AM CST
LAKE MILLS — It’s 25 years in prison for a Mason City woman charged with ongoing criminal conduct after being charged with multiple burglaries in Lake Mills.

A criminal complaint says 35-year-old Jennifer Lindquist was accused of stealing two microphones worth a total of $1300 from Asbury United Methodist Church, was caught burglarizing a vehicle in the 200 block of North Mills Street, and repeatedly robbed a home in the 200 block of South Lake Street between January 9th and March 1st.

As part of the plea agreement, Lindquist pleaded guilty to one count of ongoing criminal conduct, a Class B felony, with multiple other burglary-related charges being dismissed.

District Judge DeDra Schroeder on Tuesday sentenced Lindquist to 25 years in prison.

