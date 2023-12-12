Mason City woman sentenced on meth delivery charges

MASON CITY — A Mason City woman who pleaded guilty to methamphetamine delivery and possession of LSD has been sentenced to 30 days in jail and probation.

49-year-old Annette Pals was arrested in April after being accused of delivering meth to an individual cooperating with law enforcement on three different occasions during September and October of last year. A criminal complaint also states that a large amount of meth, an amount of LSD and an amount of marijuana were found when deputies searched Pals’ home in October.

Pals was originally charged with three counts of delivery of methamphetamine and one count of possession of meth with the intent to deliver, each charge being a Class C felony punishable by up to ten years in prison. She was also charged with possession of LSD and possession of marijuana, both serious misdemeanors.

Pals entered into a plea agreement with prosecutors, pleading guilty to two counts of possession of meth with the intent to deliver and one count of possession of a controlled substance first offense.

District Judge DeDra Schroeder on Monday sentenced Pals on each of the meth possession charges to a suspended ten year prison sentence and placed her on five years probation. On the LSD charge, Pals was sentenced to serve 30 days in jail followed by five years of probation.