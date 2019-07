MASON CITY — It’s three weeks in jail for a Mason City woman who bit a jailer at the Cerro Gordo County Jail.

33-year-old Neysha Culley was accused of resisting arrest while in custody at the jail on June 2nd, and when a staff member entered her cell, she bit a jail employee on the thumb.

Culley pleaded guilty last week to assault on persons in certain occupations causing bodily injury. Judge Adam Sauer sentenced Culley to 21 days in jail and also issued a suspended $625 fine.