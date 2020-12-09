Mason City woman receives deferred judgment after embezzling money from Worth County fast food restaurant
NORTHWOOD — A Mason City woman has received a deferred judgment and probation after being accused of embezzling money from a fast food restaurant in Worth County.
The Worth County Sheriff’s Department says they took a call in mid-January from the director of operations for Burger King who wanted to report two employees had embezzled about $15,000 from the Burger King restaurant inside the Diamond Jo Casino as well as at the Burger King located in the convenience store complex near the casino.
The Sheriff’s Department says a deputy interviewed both suspects, with both allegedly admitting to taking an undisclosed amount of money over a time frame of several months.
42-year-old Angelina Hamilton pleaded guilty to second-degree theft and was sentenced this week to up to five years of probation and was ordered to pay $4800 in restitution.
The other employee, 55-year-old Kristine Morrow of Mason City, pleaded guilty on Monday to second-degree theft and is scheduled to be sentenced on February 15th.