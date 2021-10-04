Mason City woman pleads not guilty to stealing money from local chiropractic business
MASON CITY — A Mason City woman accused of stealing money from a chiropractic business has pleaded not guilty.
25-year-old Sydney Keith is accused of taking over $10,000 between April 2019 and October 2020 while she was employed at Haas Chiropractic in Mason City. Keith was charged with first-degree theft, a Class C felony punishable by up to ten years in prison.
Keith filed a written plea of not guilty in Cerro Gordo County District Court late last week. Her trial is scheduled to start on November 30th.