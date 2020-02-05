Mason City woman pleads not guilty to setting house fire while child still inside the home
MASON CITY — A Mason City woman has pleaded not guilty to reckless use of fire and child endangerment after being accused of starting a fire at a home.
Mason City police on the night of December 21st responded to a house fire at 225 13th Place Northeast. Police say as part of their investigation that 25-year-old Aleah Harris admitted to pouring gas over a pile of clothing and ignited it while her three-month-old child was still inside the home.
Harris was due in court for her arraignment hearing on Tuesday, but online court records show she pleaded not guilty to the charges late last week. Her trial is scheduled to start on March 24th in Cerro Gordo County District Court.