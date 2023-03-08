Mason City woman pleads not guilty to setting fire in Clear Lake home

CLEAR LAKE — A Mason City woman accused of entering a Clear Lake home, damaging several items and setting a fire has pleaded not guilty.

A criminal complaint accuses 60-year-old Annalisza Bryant of entering a residence in the 1300 block of 3rd Avenue North in Clear Lake on January 27th, where she allegedly started a fire in the basement, damaged several household items, and stole a hair dryer, hair straightener, a pair of shoes, and a bottle of prescription medication. Bryant is also accused of assaulting the owner of the home by causing bruising to the victim’s chest and scratches to the victim’s back. The victim locked themselves in a bedroom out of feat for their safety.

Bryant was originally charged with first-degree arson and first-degree burglary, each a Class B felony, as well as fourth-degree criminal mischief. Those charges have been amended to: assault causing bodily injury and reckless use of fire, both serious misdemeanors; as well as third-degree criminal mischief, an aggravated misdemeanor.

Bryant filed a written plea of not guilty to the charges on Tuesday in Cerro Gordo County District Court. A trial date at last check had not been scheduled.