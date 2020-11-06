      Weather Alert

Mason City woman pleads not guilty to indecent exposure charge

Nov 6, 2020 @ 10:41am

MASON CITY — A Mason City woman charged with indecent exposure after an incident near a preschool last month has pleaded not guilty.

40-year-old Krista Mary was taken into custody on October 8th after allegedly exposing herself on the steps of a residence in the 400 block of North Pennsylvania Avenue, with employees of a preschool across the street noticing her behavior and calling police.

Indecent exposure is a serious misdemeanor, punishable by up to a year in prison and a fine of up to $1875.

Mary earlier this week filed a written plea of not guilty to the charge. Her trial is scheduled to start on February 2nd.

